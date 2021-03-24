Carole Lynn Althouse Abert, (88), a resident of Willow Valley, died on March 17th, 2021. Carole was born in Lancaster. She was the daughter of L. Bruce and Mildred (Myers) Althouse, and the sister of Janice (Althouse) Schlimm and was predeceased by her brother, L. Bruce Althouse, Jr. Her husband James Goodear Abert predeceased her on April 1st 2018 shortly before their 60th wedding anniversary.
Carole graduated from Manheim Township High School in 1950 and graduated from Albright College with a B.S. in Biology and Chemistry. Then she fulfilled the qualifications to become a Medical Technologist at Lancaster General Hospital.
Carole worked at the New England Deaconess Hospital in Boston for several years as a Medical Technologist. Then in Philadelphia, she worked at Smith, Kline and French where she conducted experiments to determine the effects of varying doses of medication. Carole was then briefly a flight attendant for TWA. While raising children in D.C. she worked as a docent for the Smithsonian Institution in the History and Technology Museum. In 1982 she obtained a Master's Degree in Special Education from American University. With that degree, Carole successfully tutored high school students with special needs in mathematics.
Carole and Jim returned to Lancaster in 2002. In retirement, Carole kept busy as a member and Officer of the Lancaster Women's Symphony Association and as a tour guide at the Landis Valley Farm Museum.
Carole is survived by four children and nine grandchildren, Steven (Catherine, James), Janice (Anna and Matthew), Susan (Caroline, Elizabeth and Julia), Michael (Shrey and Tejas), and her sister Janice Althouse Schlimm.
Friends will be received on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 12-1PM at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, with the Memorial Service to begin at 1PM. Interment will follow in Conestoga Memorial Park. A reception will be held afterwards with more details to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Lancaster Symphony, Sound Discovery Community Engagement Fund, 48 North Christian Street, Suite #200, Lancaster, PA 17602, https://lancastersymphony.org/sound-discovery-community-engagement-programs.
