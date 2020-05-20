Carole Lee Schweitzer, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born in Great Falls, Montana and was a long-time resident of Altoona, Pa until she moved to Lancaster to be closer to family.
Carole was an avid painter and sculptor and especially loved creating works featuring animals and nature. She was passionately involved in the Altoona (Blair County) arts community and was also an activist for the humane treatment of animals.
Her children, Scott, Jerry, Rebecca, and Jennifer will miss their quirky mother. She also leaves behind a half-sister, Bubbles, grandchildren, Billy, Christin, Matt, Megan, and Miles and several great-grandchildren.
Our family wishes to thank the caring staff at Country Meadows of Lancaster, especially Amy and Michelle.
Per Carole's wishes, her remains will be laid to rest in the family cemetery in Atlanta, Idaho. If desired, donations may be made in Carole's memory to the Humane Society of your choice. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
