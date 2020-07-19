Carole L. Meckley, 82, of Lititz, and formerly of Manheim, and Abbottstown, died peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020 following a lengthy illness at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Alvin T. and Kathryn E. Dubbs Rowland. Carole was the wife of the late Donald L. Meckley who died in December of 1976. She graduated from East Berlin High School in 1957. Prior to moving to Manheim, she was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Abbottstown. Carole moved to Manheim in 1987 and became an active member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Manheim, and was a faithful member of the women's fellowship, and dedicated volunteer for the church's community breakfasts. Carole retired in 2007 after working for more than 18 years at Johnson and Johnson, Lititz; previously she worked at SKF Industries in Hanover, and the Hanover Shoe Company. Carol had a servant's heart, always offering quietly to help friends and strangers who were in need. Her legacy was her deep devotion to her grandchildren and great-granddaughter, whom she cherished.
Surviving is a daughter, Connie L. wife of Theodore J. "Ted" Beck of Lititz, a granddaughter, Aura L. wife of Sean D. Heisey of Mount Joy, a grandson, Tanner C. Beck of Philadelphia, a great-granddaughter, Maren Sage Heisey, three brothers: Alvin T. Rowland, Jr. of Colorado, Dayne T. husband of Linda Rowland, Ricci J. husband of Judy Rowland, all of Hanover, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are three brothers: William P., Ronald L., and Ted A. Rowland.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Carole's graveside service at the Mount Olive Cemetery, 340 Abbottstown Pike, Abbottstown on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 3:00 PM. There will be a viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Wednesday evening from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Carole's memory to Hospice and Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com