Carole J. Wagner, 90, of Linwood Avenue, Lancaster, PA, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Ephrata Manor. Born in Landsdale, PA, she was the widow of Richard E. Wagner who died on July 1, 2009 and the daughter of the late Lawrence and Adeline Kathryn Trout Quinn.
Carole retired from the County of Lancaster where she worked as an Administrative Assistant. She is the last living Charter Member of Hamilton Park United Church of Christ, where she was very active in the choir. She was also an avid reader, enjoyed a "well kept" home, baking, cooking, and had a passion for Penn State football.
She is survived by her daughter, Cinde J. Heisler, Lancaster, PA, two granddaughters, Alyssa K. Heisler and Danielle J. Witmer, both of Lancaster, PA, a sister, Judith A. Van Aulen, Lancaster and a brother, Lawrence Quinn. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rochelle E. Wagner and a sister, Janice Newswanger.
Relatives and friends will be invited to Carole's Memorial Service at a later date. Private interment will take place at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be sent in her memory to Ephrata Manor, 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata, PA 17522 or the Golden Retriever Foundation.org, P.O. Box 3462, Omaha, NE 68103.
