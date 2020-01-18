Carole J. Reisinger, 77, of Marietta passed away on January 16th, 2020. She was born in Columbia to the late James W. and Beatrice Wehner Rice and was a lifelong resident of this area. Carole enjoyed playing cards, watching horse racing and visiting casinos, and travelling to the mountains. She supported animals and loved spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews.
Carole leaves behind her partner of more than forty years, Sandy "Bertie" DeVerter of Marietta; her sisters, Patsy, wife of Earl Binkley of Vermillion, OH, Joan Segesser of Marietta, Linda, wife of Butch Paris of Marietta; numerous nieces and nephews; her canine companion, Mattie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings, Arlene Groff, James Rice, Mary Ann Geesey, Jack Rice, and Michael Rice.
Services for Carole will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday January 20th, 2020 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Marietta Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604 or Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1290 River Rd, Marietta, PA 17547. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Landisville/Columbia.
