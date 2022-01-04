Carole Grannis Miller (age 86) of Lancaster, PA was relieved of her earthly suffering at her home surrounded by her family on January 3, 2022 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Born in New Castle, PA on December 29, 1935 to Garnet and William Grannis, Carole was the beloved wife of John W. Miller, Jr, MD. She met her husband, Jack, in 8th grade and they have been together ever since. Together they shared 65 years of marriage.
Carole attended Penn State University and Robert Morris University. She studied primary education and taught elementary school while Jack finished medical school in Philadelphia. Together they raised three children: Amy Grant, wife of Jim Grant of Lititz, PA, John W. Miller III, MD, husband of Andrea Miller of Manheim, PA, and Evan Miller, husband of Nicole Miller of Sinking Spring, PA. Carole treasured her seven granddaughters and four great-grandchildren. Additionally, Carole is survived by a brother, Wayne Grannis of Sanford, NC and a sister, Cheryl Mansour of New Castle, PA.
Carole loved her family. Her greatest joys were celebrating holidays, creating special moments with her grandchildren and running her home. Carol enjoyed puzzles of all kinds (especially word puzzles), playing bridge and reading novels. She was an avid historian, an in-house political pundit, a wonderful cook and a most generous spirit. She had a special talent for needle point and made many beautiful pieces which adorn the homes of her family. Carole cared for the most vulnerable in society, donating her time to the Lancaster General Hospital Auxiliary and serving on the board for the Lancaster Day Care Center. In South Carolina, she served as a reading tutor to children in need. She will be greatly missed by many friends who appreciated her gentle spirit and kind compassion. She was a parishioner of Saint John Neumann Church and a member of the Lancaster Country Club.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Mass at Saint John Neumann Church, 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, PA on Thursday January 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carole’s name to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
