Heaven's door has opened to gain a beautiful lady – our beloved Wife, Mom, Grandma, and Mimi. Carole F. Shank, 83, of Manheim, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29th. She will be greatly missed by us all! We have no doubt that she is now an angel watching over us.
Carole was the daughter of the late Carl and S. Amy Achenbach Buch. She is survived by her husband, Arthur "Art" Shank, Jr. of Manheim; a son, Neil Shank and his partner Tammy Millar of Manheim, a daughter, Melissa married to Jeffrey Bankert of Manheim. In addition, Carole had three grandsons; Brandon married to Kim Shank of Harrisburg; Ryan married to Kathleen Bankert of Towson, MD, and Matthew Bankert of Middletown, NY. She had three great-grandsons; Carter Shank and Owen and Cole Bankert. Carole is also survived by a brother, Tim married to Mary (Marie) Buch, Elizabethtown.
Carole and Art were to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary in December. Our family can attest to the many ways Carole has touched our lives. She was the most giving and caring person. She was always there for each one of her family members doing something to help them out. She was our matriarch and set a good example for us all to follow.
Carole was an active lifetime member of St. Paul's UCC in Manheim. One could find her singing in the choir, decorating the church at holidays, serving time on the consistory, being a part of the women's fellowship, teaching Sunday school, or participating in countless other activities.
A graduate of Manheim Central High, Carole was an avid fan of all Baron sports. One could hear her cheering for Baron football near the 50-yard line for decades. She also loved her PSU Nittany Lions and the Philadelphia Phillies. Carole enjoyed traveling, gardening, and cooking.
In her early years, Carole worked in the office of Raymark Industries in Manheim. Subsequently, she worked at the Quality Shop on Main Street in Manheim, before becoming owner of the store that sold gifts, yarn, and cards to the Manheim community. Carole finished her working career at Manheim Central School District, where she worked as the Manager of the Business Office for 25 years.
Carole participated in a local card club, sewing club, and a birthday club. Or, her ‘gab clubs' as we fondly called them. She had a wonderful group of life-long friends.
Due to COVID restrictions, we realize that many of you who knew Carole may not be able to attend her graveside service. Instead, we would love to receive notes from you letting us know how you knew her and sharing a memory.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Ann Barshinger Cancer Institute at Lancaster General for the compassionate care Carole received over the last few years.
All are invited to attend Carole's graveside service at the Manheim Fairview Cemetery, Sun Hill Road, Manheim, on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Seating will be available but you may also bring along your own lawn chairs. The family encourages everyone to dress casual for the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to St. Paul's UCC, P.O. Box 129, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family a message of condolence you may visit our website at www.BuchFuneral.com.