Carole B. Stockdale

Carole Bullett Stockdale passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 63 years old. She was born in Bedford, Quebec, Canada on December 4, 1959. She was the youngest of four children born to the late Bernard Ross Bullett and Lucille (Krans) Bullett. She was the loving wife of John H. Stockdale, with whom she celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary in June, and mother to their sons Ross and Cody.
Carole graduated from Polyvalente Jean Jacques Bertrand Farnham Catholic High School in 1977. As a young French-Canadian girl, she loved ice skating, watching hockey, and going to Montreal Expos games with her father. Upon graduating from high school, she worked in the stock trading business in downtown Montreal for ten years.
She met her husband in 1987 while on a cruise to the Bahamas. Eight months later, she moved to the United States following their marriage in 1988. After 32 years of living in the US, she was naturalized as an American Citizen in 2020.
Carole moved to Lititz with her family in 1993. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, she also served as a school bus driver for many years, first in Warwick School District and later in Manheim Township. Unfortunately, she was forced to stop driving when she lost her eyesight in 2020. On top of her blindness, she was also a 10-year survivor of breast cancer. She had a strong heart supported by her faith and optimistic outlook. Carole was a selfless woman who loved her friends, family, and community. Throughout her hardships, she always put others before herself.
Carole's most cherished activity was her weekly visits to see her granddaughter, baby Torvi, to whom she was affectionately known as "Mimi." She also enjoyed outings with her friends, spending time with her dog Bennie, and sharing life's joys and tribulations with her sons.
She was predeceased by her parents as well as her sister, Diane, who passed just two months earlier in October of 2022. She is survived by her husband John, her sons, Ross and Cody, and her granddaughter Torvi Jane. Carole is also survived by her loving brothers, Alain Bullett, Stephane Lataille, and Sylvain Bullett, and her sister, Angela Brault.
A Memorial Service in her honor will be held at 12PM on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. (Casual dress is requested.) Family and friends will be received from 10AM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Carole's memory may be made to VisionCorps, 244 N. Queen Street Suite 301, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to the American Cancer Society.
