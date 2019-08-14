Carole Anne Bauder (Bottomely) Kaylor March 30, 1938 ~ Aug. 11, 2019

With her loving family by her side, at their home, Carole Anne (Bauder) Kaylor went to be with her Lord and Savior after an extended illness. Born March 30, 1938 in the Germantown home for children, Germantown, PA, Carole was the adopted daughter and only child of her late parents Virginia (Moore) Bauder and George Bauder of Juniata, Altoona. Carole loved her adoptive parents immensely, and that love was returned by Virginia and George and all the Moore family.
Carole married J. (Tom) Kaylor in Altoona in 1956. Tom preceded Carole in death after 49 years of marriage. Also preceding Carole was her son, Forrest, whom she dearly missed. In 1992, Carole was reunited with her biological family after a long, hard search by her cousin Denise Lukens. She is survived by a half-brother, Bob, and a half sister, Ruth Marie. She was so exuberant to finally know her biological family. Also surviving are two sons, David Kaylor (Sonia) and Paul Kaylor (Arlene); two grandsons, Nathan Kaylor (Melissa) and Caleb Kaylor (Kayla); two granddaughters, Kristin and Lauren Kaylor, and four great grandsons, Joseph, Andrew, Benjamin and Cole Michael Kaylor.
Carole faithfully attended the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church in Altoona and then later, the New Life Assembly of God in Lancaster. She went to work at age 16 to provide for the family after her mother broke both arms. She finally earned her diploma many years later from Altoona High School. She attended the Altoona campus of Penn State University and Bucknell University where she completed courses in banking.
In the early 70's she started as a teller and loan officer for Central Trust Bank. Carole was instrumental in bringing the VISA card to Blair County for the 11th Avenue Branch of Mid State Bank in Altoona. Later she was the manager at the New Enterprise Bank in the former Station Mall.
She was an avid music lover. She played the accordion as well as being an accomplished pianist and organist. She played the pipe organ at the Cathedral and other churches throughout Blair as well as Huntingdon and Bedford Counties. She was a founding member and lifetime supporter of the Altoona Railroaders Museum, as well as a donator for her late father who worked for the PRR for 44 years. For many years, she was part of the Republican Party of Blair County. She was a "Juniatan" through and through. In 1985, Carole moved to Lancaster where she became the account manager for Technomic Publishing as well as the manager for her son's landscape business. Her last place of employment was Sight & Sound Theater where she was a reservationist. She was loved by her co-workers and friends and will be deeply missed by her family.
Family and friends will be received at the Altoona Alliance Church, 3220 Pleasant Valley Blvd., Altoona on Saturday, August 17th from 10-11 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tim McGarvey officiating. Carole will be laid to rest in the Blair Memorial Park in Tipton. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com.