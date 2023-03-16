Carole A. Sukenik, 78, of Warwick Twp., passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023, while a resident at Legends of Lititz. Born in Lebanon, PA, she was the daughter of the late George and Marion (Boyer) Swanger. Carole was the beloved wife of John K. Sukenik, and they celebrated 51 years of marriage this past July.
A graduate of South Lebanon High School, Carole went on to attend Millersville University and received her master's degree in Education. Carole loved children and was passionate about teaching. She first taught in Lebanon City for 3 years, and then 27 years in the Lampeter-Strasburg School District, at both the Hans Herr Elementary School and the Martin Meylin Middle School. She received the honor of being named as Teacher of the Year. She loved playing the piano, skiing, traveling to the Delaware Sea Shore, Cedar Run and Pine Creek Valley, flower gardening and creating beautiful counted cross-stitch pictures. Carole was an animal lover, especially dogs, giving many rescues a good home over the years. She was a member of Red Rose Dog Training in Lancaster.
Carole was an active, dedicated member of St. James Catholic Church in Lititz, where she served as a lector, helped implement ALPHA, participated in the RCIA Program, Bible Study, Relay for Life, and was a member of the Silver Liners. She loved the Holy Spirit and gave talks on the subject to various groups.
Along with her husband, John, Carole is survived by her sister, Sharon Endy (Michael) of Lancaster, and her brother Leonard Swanger (RoseMarie) of Crossville, TN, as well as her sister-in-law, Linda Maurer (Ron) of Johnstown, PA. Also surviving are nieces Jodi Scribner, Sara Endy-Schenkman (Jacob), and Kristin Bataglia (Anthony); nephews Philip Endy, and Ronald Maurer (Emily); great-nephews Patrick Scribner and Henry Maurer; and a great-niece, Sadie Bataglia.
The family will receive guests from 9 to 10:30 AM on Monday, March 20, 2023, at the Spacht Snyder Family Funeral Home, 127 South Broad Street, Lititz, PA, 17543, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11 AM at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Avenue, Lititz, PA 17543, with Father Ryan Fischer as Celebrant. Interment will follow Mass at Witness Park in Lititz. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carole's memory may be offered to St. James Catholic Church at the above address, or to the Organization for Responsible Care of Animals - ORCA 401 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. For online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com