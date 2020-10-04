Carolann Sebergandio

Carolann (O'Shea) Sebergandio, 66, of East Hempfield Twp., passed away on October 1, 2020, at the Lancaster General Hospital. She was born and raised in Utica, NY by her mother, Marie F. (Villelo) Wojnas and the late Frank J. Wojnas. Carolann was the beloved wife of Peter Sebergandio, and together they celebrated 45 years of marriage this past September.
Following graduation from high school, Carolann attended St. Elizabeth School of Nursing and worked as a Registered Nurse for more than 20 years. She was a devout Catholic. Carolann had a passion for classic movies, roses and all things Victorian, but her greatest joy in life was being a Nani to her five grandchildren.
Along with her mother and husband, Carolann is survived by her two children: Danielle Kummerer and her husband Ron of Coatesville, and Michael Sebergandio and his wife Janelle of Landisville; grandchildren, Carli and R. J. Kummerer and Mackenzie, Salvatore and Dominic Sebergandio; and sisters, Shelly McCarthy and her husband Tom, and Polly Gossin and her husband Chris. She was preceded in death by her father, Warren O'Shea.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601, where the family will receive guests beginning at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be offered to the Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA, 19123, www.donors1.org. For online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com