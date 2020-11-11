Carol Y. Sherr, 82, of Lancaster, passed away on November 8, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital, due to complications from a fall. She was the loving wife of R. Kearney Sherr who preceded her in death in 2014.
Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Roy L. and Carolyn (Betz) Young.
A 1956 graduate of Hempfield High School, she was a manager for various retail stores, including R.C. Miesse Candies and Koret. After retirement, she worked part-time at Stauffer's of Kissel Hill, Rohrerstown.
She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter 501. She loved ceramics, reading, watching the Hallmark Channel, spending time with her family, and vacations at the Chesapeake Bay.
She is survived by two daughters, LuAnn, wife of Allen Johns of Landisville and Kimberly Sherr, companion of Steve Masten of Lancaster; three grandchildren, Kelly, wife of Brad Schreiber of Lancaster, Christopher Johns of Landisville, PA and Lindsay Johns of Boston, MA; two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Caden Schreiber of Lancaster; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Dr. Richard and Carole Sherr of Lancaster, Joe and Judi Peffley of Lancaster, and William Hart of Myerstown, and furbabies: Molly and Katie. She was preceded in death by a brother, Roy L. Young II.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside service on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, 435 Manor Ave., Millersville, PA 17551.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17606-4125.
