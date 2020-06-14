It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Carol Virginia Douglas, of Lancaster and formerly of Long Island, NY on Thursday, June 4th 2020. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend. Her quest in life was to be active and present in the lives of her children and grandchildren, and she took great pleasure in having the family together to celebrate all of life's special occasions. She was 87 years old.
She left us while sleeping peacefully, waiting first for her children to arrive from various parts of the country, who were by her side at the time of her passing.
Born in Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Ora Dolores Ingalls Kennedy.
Carol received her bachelor's degree from State University of New York College at Old Westbury, and a master's degree from State University of New York at Stonybrook. Carol was a progressive thinker and always believed and pursued equal rights for all, regardless of race, creed, gender, sexual orientation or religious preference. She was employed as a Disability Analyst supervisor for the State of New York. Carol was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church while raising her family and was deeply rooted in her faith, which gave her the strength and resilience to raise six children as a single mother. She was active in various Bible Study groups at the Long Community and always took her prayer life to heart when praying for someone in need. Carol was a fierce animal rights activist, as a supporter of the "Save the Gorilla" program and participation in the Trap-Neuter-Release programs on Long Island.
Carol was the beloved mother of Robert (Jeri-Sue) of Medford, NY, Richard (Betty) of Hendersonville, NC, Linda (fiancée of Jakob) of Lancaster, PA, Laura (Frank) of Danville, CA, Karin (Daniel) of Huntington Station, NY and a proud grandmother to John, Kelly, Lauren (fiancée of Jonathan), Jamison, Conor, Katherine (Courtney), Jonathon, Casey, Julie, Matthew, Olivia, and James, and great grandmother to Skyla and Dan-Dan. She will also be terribly missed by her beloved cat "Honey," who is now in the tender care of Rebecca. She is predeceased by her devoted mother, Ora Dolores, two brothers, Charles and David, and son, Jonathon Allen.
Carol will be dearly missed and will forever be in our hearts.
Services for Carol will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in North Port Rural Cemetery, NY. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent in Carol's memory to: Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602 or Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com