Carol V. Whiteside, 78, of Ronks, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Walter Tyndall and Dorothy Young Tyndall. Carol was the wife of Harry Whiteside, with whom she celebrated 60 years of marriage. Carol's joy was her family. She enjoyed the beach, gardening, birdwatching, her faithful dog Harley, but her love was being with her great grand babies.
A proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she will be deeply missed by her daughter, Donna married to Daryl Bowman of Ronks, two grandchildren, Derek married to Ashley Clouser Bowman of Carlisle, Dana married to Matthew Grow of Strasburg, three great-grandchildren, Wesley, Wyatt, and Bryce; and her sister June wife of Mervin Umble of Gap.
We would like thank all family and friends for their thoughts and prayers during mom's illness. She so enjoyed all the cards, phone calls and texts. A service will take place at the convenience of the family. shvieryfuneralhome.com
