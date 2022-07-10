Carol V. May, 75, of Narvon, PA died on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the Phoenixville Hospital.
Born in Abington, VA, she was the daughter of the late Arie and Rosa Ellen (Gentry) Dollar. Carol was the beloved wife of Douglas W. May, with whom she shared 55 years of marriage.
She was an RN at the Coatesville VAMC for 24 years. Carol was a graduate of the Reading-Muhlenberg Vo Tech School with an LPN degree, Alvernia College with a AS degree in Nursing, and East Mennonite University (Lancaster Campus) with a BS in Nursing. She was a member of the Twin Valley Bible Chapel. Carol enjoyed gardening, board games and her late dog, Toby.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, J.C. Dollar, Layton Dollar and Bobby Dollar and a stepbrother, Paul Gentry.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Denise May-Witmer of Narvon, three stepsons, Francis May of FL, Kenneth May of Akron, and Wendell May of Narvon, a brother, Donald Dollar of Oxford, PA, two sisters, Annie Gobble of VA and Linda Sue Dollar of Kennett Square. There are 11 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 11 AM from the Twin Valley Bible Chapel, 105 Shirktown Road, Narvon, PA 17555, with Pastor William "Bill" Muller officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM at the Mt. Zion United Methodist Cemetery. A calling hour will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Carol to National Hemophilia Foundation Eastern Pennsylvania Chapter. Please donate online at www.hemophiliasupport.org
Arrangements are being handled by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., of Honey Brook, PA.