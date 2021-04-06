2 Timothy 4:7, She fought the good fight, she finished the race, she kept the faith.
Carol Sue Parmer went home to be with Jesus early on Easter morning, April 4, 2021. She was born in Oxford, PA on December 3, 1939 to Ralph and Doris Thomas. Most of her childhood was spent growing up near Zion, Maryland, where she was known to all as "Susie." During her teen years, she captured the title of May Queen at Rising Sun High School where she also developed many lifelong friendships. As a young adult, she met Earl Parmer, married him and moved to Lancaster, PA. On June 12th, they would have marked 59 years together.
They raised 3 daughters, Carol Lynn (Steve) Hargan, Debra Mae Fry, and Cindy (Dave) Williams. Their family grew, eventually adding 9 grandchildren: Lakisha, Tonya, Ashlee, Sheena, Deanne, Tyler, Michaela, Josiah and Ryker. The next generation brought 23 great grandchildren into her life. In the summer, she spent warm, fun loving days by her pool, surrounded by 3 generations of family. The other seasons were spent at gatherings with her family or traveling with siblings or friends. Her family meant the world to her.
While raising her children, she taught them, by example, the value of hard work. She managed to have a delicious home cooked meal on the table every night. The various houses she and Earl raised their family in were known for being decorated beautifully and in accordance with the latest trends. During these years, she always worked a full-time job... Hamilton Watch, Schick, RCA, Acme Markets, Millersville University, and Shultz Transportation. While driving school bus, she decided to expand her horizons. She went back to school to study and earn her license to be a nail technician. In the 1980's, she opened her own business, Heavenly Nail Salon. While successfully managing her thriving business, she developed many friendships with her employees and clients. After her retirement, never one to sit idly by, she decided to work part-time and spent a few years with Costco, handing out those samples everyone loves. She always got great joy from the people where she worked, adding to her treasure trove of friendships.
Carol loved to drive. Among her peers, she earned a reputation in the 1950's as a drag racing champion. Carol was the one you would call when it was snowing to take you somewhere – she could always handle things safely behind the wheel. On the other hand, on snowy days, Carol was the one you could catch in a nearby parking lot spinning donuts. She loved country music. She loved shoes and shopping and clothes and the color purple. She loved the Lord and attending Bible studies and church services. She always encouraged her family with her faith to grow in their own faith. She loved dinners out with Earl and friends or family. She especially loved time with her great grandchildren… laughing at their funny quips, soaking in their love for her and showering them with her love. They brought her so much joy.
In 2018, she received the news she had a very rare, very aggressive type of cancer. She bravely went through all the treatments recommended to her, all the while keeping her strong faith. She outlived her prognosis by quite a bit, with mostly marvelous days spent with family and friends. When the disease recently started to take its toll on her body, she pushed on… wanting visits from her family. They all put a smile on her face and the littlest ones made her laugh out loud, even when she was in tremendous pain. Earl was by her side, caring for her, sharing her joys and sorrows each and every minute. And she constantly told the rest of us how wonderful he was and how amazingly well he was taking care of her.
Carol "Susie" is also survived by her brother Donald (Ruth Anne) Thomas and sister, Betty Boyle, as well as her sister-in-law, Naomi Thomas. She was predeceased by her brother, Gene Thomas, as well as a great-granddaughter, Sarah Grace Stefanow.
The family would like to thank her doctors and nurses from the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Center, especially Stacy Wenzel, who went above and beyond in her level of care and concern for Carol and her family.
Please join the family as we celebrate the life of Carol… Wife, Mother, Nana, Great-Grandmother at The Groff's Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 528 W. Orange St. (corner of W. Orange and Pine Streets) on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 11:30 A.M. The family will receive friends at The Groff's on Thursday from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. and on Friday from 10:30 A.M. until time of service. Interment at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
Please visit Carol's Memorial Page at www.thegroffs.com. The service will be livestreamed on the Groff website where you will be able to locate the link.
