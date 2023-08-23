Carol S. McCutcheon, age 89, passed away Friday, August 18, 2023 in Lancaster, PA after a brief illness. Born December 21, 1933 in Clarksburg, West Virgina, she was the daughter of John and Mary Sanner, loving wife of the late Hugh F. McCutcheon, Jr., and adoring mother to Lynda M. Stepanchak.
Carol was a 1951 graduate of Williamsport High School and attended Lycoming College, where she met her husband, before graduating in 1955 from Williamsport Hospital Nursing School, where she received her RN degree. She worked as a nurse in New Brunswick, NJ and was a member of the Presbyterian Church.
After marriage, she resided in New Jersey (New Brunswick, Lawrenceville) and Pennsylvania (York, Camp Hill, Yardley) and then Wanaque, NJ before moving to Lancaster in 2005. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed travel. She had a special fondness for Myrtle Beach, SC, and internationally, she had visited many locales in Europe and Asia, including Munich, Paris, Rome, New Delhi, Bangkok and Tokyo.
Carol radiated unconditional love for her family. She is survived by her daughter Lynda, her son-in-law Tom Stepanchak, and her two grandchildren, Kayla and Vee Stepanchak.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lawrence Road Presbyterian Church, 1039 Lawrenceville Rd., Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 are welcome. A private celebration of life will be held for family and friends at a later date.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.