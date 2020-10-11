Carol S. Avery, 77, an early childhood literacy educator, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at Oak Leaf Manor in Millersville, where she had been a resident since June. Carol was the daughter of the late Arthur and Mary (Safstrom) Schlesing, and the wife of Carole L. Beech of Lancaster.
Carol was employed by Manheim Township School district for 18 years, initially as a children's librarian and for many years a first grade teacher at Schaeffer and Neff Elementary Schools. She believed that children could best learn to read by writing their own stories rather than using a prescribed program with workbooks. The use of children's literature was integral to her teaching.
She shared her classroom methods in a well regarded book for teachers, entitled "And With a Light Touch: Learning about Reading, Writing and Teaching with First Graders." This book was followed in 2000 by a revised second edition. She also authored many journal articles and textbook chapters. Carol was repeatedly asked to share her methods at teacher in-service programs; she left the classroom and spent two decades as a full-time educational consultant, working with teachers in 48 of the 50 states.
Carol served as president of the National Council of Teachers in English in 1997. Later she served for three years as chair of the NCTE Orbus Pictus Award which recognized authors and illustrators of non-fiction children's books.
Carol held both a library science bachelor degree and a master's degree in elementary education from Millersville University. She also earned a master of education degree from Northeastern University. In the late 1980s, she taught in the summer reading and writing program for teachers at the University of New Hampshire. She was a 1961 graduate of Williamsport, PA High School.
Carol spent her early childhood in Waterville, Maine, and always looked fondly on all aspects of the state. She has owned property in Maine since 1993 and currently has a cottage in Little Deer Isle, Maine where she spent six months seasonally from 2007 to 2019. She tended both flower and vegetable gardens at the property and requested that her ashes be spread there.
In addition to her spouse, Carol is survived by two sons: Timothy O. Avery (Julie) of Woodbridge, CA and Nathan S. Avery (Jennifer) of Millersville, PA. Also, her sister, Linda Banks Hansee (Allan) of Davenport. FL and nephews Andrew and Brian Banks and niece Mellisa Banks.
Carol has three grandchildren: Kinsee Avery Coughenour (Colin), Adessa Denise Avery and William Rhett Avery. Her first great-grandchild, Cassius Coughenour was born in June. She also leaves behind a loving in-law family: Bruce, Kathy and Steven Rhoads, and Jamie and Ryker Cathcart. Carol was predeceased by her parents and her brother Stephen Arthur Schlesing of Williamsport.
Friends are invited to the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551 on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 2:30 p.m. for a family visitation time, followed by Sharing and Celebrating Carol Avery at 3 p.m. Social distancing will be in effect and masks are required. Please omit flowers. A gift in memory of Carol may be sent to NCTE Fund/children's literacy, 340 N. Neil Street, Champaign, IL 61820.
To send the family an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »