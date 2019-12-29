Carol P. Henkel, 89, formerly of Strasburg, entered into rest on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Landis Homes. Born in Long Branch, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Clyde A. and Grace (Purchase) Pearce. She was married to the late John H. Henkel for 60 years at the time of his passing.
Carol studied animal husbandry and was one of the first women to receive a Bachelor's of Science from Rutgers University. She was instrumental in the development of therapeutic horseback riding in Lancaster County. One of her students went on to become a gold medalist in the 1996 Summer Paralympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia. She was also a judge and USA team support in the 1999 World Dressage Championships for Riders with Disabilities in Denmark. Carol was a Jefferson Award winner and also received the Willow Street Sertoma's "Service to Mankind" award. She was also a longtime active member of Zion United Church of Christ in New Providence.
Carol is survived by 3 daughters: Nancy (Rich) Meyers, Kathy (Andy) Oravetz, and Jody (Tony) Bonazzi; 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Clyde A. "Cap" (Mary Jane) Pearce.
A service celebrating Carol's life will take place on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the West Bethany Chapel at the Landis Homes Retirement Community, 1001 E. Oregon Road Lititz, PA 17543. The family will greet friends immediately following the service. Traditional interment will be private in the Zion U.C.C. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Landis Homes Caring Fund at the above address or to Greystone Manor Therapeutic Riding Center, 1063 Hartman Station Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Online guestbook at www.dewalds.com
