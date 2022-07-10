Carol O'Donnell, 79, formerly of Columbia, passed away on July 5, 2022 at Penn Medicine LGH. She was the wife of the late James O'Donnell who preceded her in death in 1998. Born in Columbia she was the daughter of the late William and Rosalia Shultz.
Carol was a graduate of Columbia High School Class of 1960. Prior to her retirement she was employed in advertising at Armstrong World Industries and was a clerical supervisor at the Lancaster County Office of the Aging. She was a member of the Short 60's and enjoyed cooking and artistic painting.
She is survived by her two daughters, Jennifer Geiman; LeeAnne Eshelman; grandchildren, Cameron Eshelman (Lexi Weinstein); Evan Geiman (Tyler Cook); Josalyn Geiman (Devon Dombrowski) Adam Eshelman; great granddaughter Freya Eshelman; sister Janice Shultz and best friend and neighbor Bonnie Huleatt. Her brother LCpl William Shultz preceded her in death.
At Carol's request there will be no formal services. If desired, contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
A living tribute »