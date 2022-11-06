Carol Miller Leiber

Carol Miller Lieber, 75, of Quarryville, PA passed away unexpectedly at her residence of natural causes on Friday, October 28, 2022. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of Maida E. Vaughan Miller of Quarryville and the late Theodore Nelson Miller.
Carol was an urban educator for over forty five years. She got the call to teach as a teenager and it was her driving passion throughout her life. She had an independent spirit, was fiercely collaborative, creative, and always curious. Carol was in the roles of middle and high school teacher, school founder, principal, curriculum writer, and clinical professor in teacher education. She was a national leader for an educational non-profit in supporting teachers and school leaders throughout the country, all in the service of creating school communities where the minds, hearts, and spirit of every child and teenager were nurtured and where all teachers captured the qualities of joy, meaning, and imagination in their classrooms. Carol authored over eight publications and several articles. She left a deep footprint on those who have experienced her, and she will continue to inspire and guide educators throughout the country for years to come through her writings. For those Carol has touched in deep and personal ways you can often hear them say, "What might Carol do in this situation?"
Her drive to learn and her curiosity enhanced her by reading three newspapers each day, to cook and garden, to read fiction and enjoy film, and to enjoy a good conversation.
Most importantly, she loved her mother dearly.
She was a very active member of the Unitarian Universalist Church, Lancaster, PA where she served on the Leadership Development Committee, Faith Development Council, Caring Team coordinator for food delivery, and many other capacities.
Community minded, she served on the Solanco Library Board, and was the organizer of many neighborhood events, especially for the children, and was loved by all ages.
Surviving besides her mother are cousins, Artie and Donna Schultz of Albany, NY.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 538 West Chestnut Street, Lancaster, PA on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 2:00PM with Rev. Patricia Haresch officiating. The service will be livestreamed on U-tube at uuclonline.org
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carol's memory to the Boys and Girls Club of Lancaster, 333 Dauphin Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. reynoldsandshivery.com