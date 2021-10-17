Carol M. Garrett, 68, of Millersville, lost her battle with cancer on Monday, October 11, 2021, when she passed at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Marie (Fetter) Kopf and the late Albert “Albie” Kopf. Carol was the beloved wife of William L. Garrett, and they would have celebrated 42 years of marriage on October 19th.
Carol graduated from JP McCaskey High School with the Class of 1971. She worked as a Customer Service Supervisor for Armstrong Industries, retiring in 2010 after more than 35 years of service. An avid golfer, she played with the league at Crossgates Golf Club in Millersville. She and her husband enjoyed traveling and going to Aruba twice a year where she enjoyed the beach. They also went dancing every chance they could. Carol had an infectious smile and laugh, and especially loved spending time with her family and friends.
Along with her husband and mother, Carol is survived by two daughters, Karen Ehrhart and her husband Brian of Lititz, and Kerri Lee Null and her husband Charlie of Willow Street. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Derek, Kyle and Demi, and two sisters, Elaine Atwater (Pierce), and Judy Turner (the late Jimmie).
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service which will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543, where her family will receive guests from 9:30 – 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Carol’s memory to Hospice & Community Care, P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com