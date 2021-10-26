Carol Lynne Klerx Nyer, 89, formerly of Willow Street, PA, passed away Friday, October 22nd, at Rosewood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Schuylkill Haven. Born in Emmaus, PA on September 11, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Henry H. & Geraldine (Bachman) Klerx.
Her husband, Worden W. Nyer, Sr. passed away in 1998. In addition to her parents and husband, Carol is also preceded in death by her son, Worden W. "Dutch" Nyer, Jr.
She was a graduate of Hazleton High School.
Carol is survived by a son, George H. Nyer, & wife Bonnie, Pine Grove, two grandsons: George M. Nyer & fiancée, Kim Fletcher, Palo Alto, & Matthew D. Nyer & wife, Laura, Pine Grove, and great-grandchildren.
Services & interment will be privately held at the family's convenience.
To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com
Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services, LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.
