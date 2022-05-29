Carol Lynn McDonald, 69, of Wrightsville, entered the Church Triumphant, unexpectedly at home, on Friday, May 20, 2022. She was born in Pacoima, CA, daughter of the late Leslie L. and Carolyn M. McDonald.
Carol was a graduate of Hempfield High School and the Indiana University of PA with a BS in Elementary Education and a minor in Special Education. She went on to obtain a master's degree from Millersville University. Education was one of her passions in life and she taught in the Hempfield School District for 35 years at Landisville, Centerville, Farmdale and Rohrerstown Elementary Schools until her retirement in 2010. Carol served for many years on the Hempfield Education Association as the building Representative, Secretary and as a member of the Negotiating Team.
In retirement, she combined her passions of service and teaching and embarked on mission trips through SEA Ministries to 7 different countries on 3 continents, teaching and training adults and children. Carol was an active member of Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church where she served on Church Council and various committees. Her culinary delights and decorations will be missed at Fellowship events. Carol had a special passion for gardening and all green and growing plants. She was a graduate of the Master Gardener Program of Penn State University, and past president of the Green Thumb Garden Club, Red Lion. She loved presenting talks and workshops on gardening. Carol was a giver and served her community, church and world through her passions, and will be deeply missed by her cousins and her many friends.
The Memorial Service will be held at Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3825 Concordia Road, Columbia, PA 17512 on FRIDAY, JUNE 24, 2022 AT 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Mary Anne Kingsborough, officiating. The Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Interment in the church cemetery. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church or SEA Ministries, PO Box 3007, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »