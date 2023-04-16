Carol Lynn Main, 77, died Sunday, April 9, 2023 with her husband of 54 years, A. Donald Main (Don), at her side, after spending an Easter Sunday with family at their home in the farmlands outside of Lancaster. Carol was born in Baltimore, MD to the late William Kent and Elizabeth Clift Gilbert, and spent her early childhood in New York City and Ramsey, New Jersey, before settling during her teenage years in Devon, PA. Carol went on to graduate Phi Beta Kappa from Gettysburg College - where she met her future husband - and received her Masters at the University of Maryland, College Park.
Building on the examples of her parents, her faith, and her community, Carol lived a full and rewarding life dedicated to helping and nurturing others.
Carol was, at her core, a teacher. Her passions were history and the German language, both of which she taught during her career in Pennsylvania public schools. She began teaching in Hollidaysburg, PA, but spent the majority of her classroom years teaching German at Shikellamy High School in Sunbury where hundreds, if not thousands of students (including each of her three sons), knew her simply as, "Frau". Her classroom could not hold all of the gifts she offered her students and she thrilled at sharing cultural experiences with her students traveling to New York, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and most especially leading many groups to Germany. While at Shikellamy, she was very involved in the Peer Leadership program helping nurture student growth and support. Carol was also a member and past President of Delta Kappa Gamma, Sigma Chapter an honorary organization of women educators. In retirement, she continued her lifetime of teaching others, leading regional history tour groups, and serving as an ESL instructor in Lancaster County. Carol was also a walking historian and was always ready and eager to tell you a story: enriched with exacting details including names, dates, and often the meals she ate, along her life's journey.
Carol was a dedicated friend. She nurtured and benefited from so many friendships - classmates and fellow teachers, students and members of the church, neighbors and, sometimes, the people at a neighboring table. Carol felt lucky to have been supported and loved by so many.
Carol was a lifelong Lutheran. A congregant of the Lutheran Church of America (now ELCA), Carol served its mission throughout her life, and in particular as the pastor's spouse at Trinity Lutheran Church, Altoona and Zion Lutheran Church, Sunbury. In 1987, when Don was elected Bishop of the Upper Susquehanna Synod (USS), Carol's mission and opportunity to serve expanded as well. Most Sundays, Carol traveled with Don on congregational visits, connecting and building relationships with the members and leaders of the 142 churches in their region. As a great example of her forward-looking mentorship, Carol fostered the Leading Into Nurturing Community (LINC) Committee, which was a support group for spouses of clergy in the USS. She also believed in the necessity of global stewardship, serving on the synod's Ansbach-Wrzburg Kirchenkreis Partnership Committee and traveling to the USS's partner synod in Liberia. In retirement as a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Lancaster, Carol continued to stress the importance of the church's support of the global community.
Carol was and always will be, a mother. In addition to all the support and time devoted to her community and students, Carol's greatest gifts and focus were reserved for her three sons and their families: Austin Donald (II) (Lancaster), Christopher Kent (Devon), and Scott Frederick (Chicago). The love and support she gave them is a gift they carry and hope to continue sharing with those in their lives in her example. Carol also welcomed and loved their spouses, respectively, Stacie, Vicki, and Debbie. While she loved being called "mom" or "Frau," what may have proved to be most special was hearing, "Grandma." She will be remembered and cherished by Donald and Stacie's daughters, Naomi-Jeanne and Carolynn, and Chris and Vicki's sons, Samuel and Grayson.
Carol is survived by the family mentioned above, as well as cousins Mary Remillong and Jane Snyder.
Carol's life will be celebrated at Zion Lutheran Church, 15 S. 5th Street, Sunbury Pennsylvania on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 10:30 a.m., and all are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Carol Main Scholarship, awarded to students from Liberia or the Upper Susquehanna Synod at United Lutheran Seminary. Gifts can be made online at ULS.edu/give or mailed to United Lutheran Seminary, 61 Seminary Ridge, Gettysburg PA 17325.
