Carol Lou (Nellenbach) Grim, 66, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Paramount Senior Living, Maytown, PA. Born Friday, June 29, 1956 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Dorothy L. (Olweiler) Nellenbach of Elizabethtown and the late Gerald A. Nellenbach. She was married 11 years to Lee Grim who passed away in 1991.
Carol was a quiet, shy and unassuming individual who would do anything to help others. She was a dedicated member of the First Church of God often helping out in the nursery, and counting the weekly offering. She enjoyed going to retreats at the church camp in Doubling Gap, PA. Since our father's death 30 years ago Carol has been our mother's constant companion and care giver. Carol enjoyed solving math and word puzzles. She was always very proud to show you the latest Origami she made with dollar bills.
Carol is survived by four step-children: Mike Grim and wife Gabrielle of PA; Rich Grim and wife Kelly of FL, Karen Hines and husband Todd of NJ and Kim Scamoffo and husband Robert of FL; ten grandchildren: Nicole, Megan, Kennedy, Michael, Jenny, David, Amanda, Becky, Terry and Joann; and siblings Cathy Heisey, Karen Lins, Jack Nellenbach and Tom Nellenbach.
Service and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.
A living tribute »