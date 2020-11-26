Carol LeAnn Parmer, 57, of Manheim, PA, passed away peacefully on November 23rd, 2020. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Eugene K. and Jean S. Hollinger Metzler. LeAnn was a loving wife and mother who dedicated her life to her family. She held many different jobs, but there were none she enjoyed more than working with children at various day care centers. Spending time on the family farm, airplane rides with her brothers, family vacations and caring for her cats were among her favorite things to do. LeAnn will be remembered for her loving devotion to her husband and children.
She is survived by her husband, Richard K, three children: Jeremy S. of Warwick, RI, Ryan M. of Harleysville, PA, Jennifer N. wife of Christian Serafin, of Harleysville, PA, one grandchild, Bradley M., two brothers: Darwin husband of Pat Metzler of Manheim, Gerald husband of Mary Metzler of Harleysville, PA, and a sister: K. Marlene husband of Gary Knode of Shippensburg, PA.
A private memorial service will be held at Erisman Mennonite Church, Manheim on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM. The service will also be livestreamed online so extended family and friends can join in remembering LeAnn while adhering to Covid-19 safety protocols. Zoom Link to "Erisman Mennonite Church" for LeAnn Parmer Family Memorial Service Saturday at 2:00 PM https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89655746433.
A larger celebration of life is being planned for the spring to allow family and friends to gather in person to remember LeAnn. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in LeAnn's memory to Project Sweet Peas, 45 Boylston Ave. Warwick, RI 02889 https://www.projectsweetpeas.com/make-a-gift.html or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. https://www.hospiceconnect.org/memorial
