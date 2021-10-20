Carol L. Fasig, 74, of York, formerly of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Colonial Manor. She was the wife of the late John A. Fasig who passed away in 2010. She was born in Columbia, daughter of the late Harold Shearer and Anna Mary Nauss Grove. Carol was a foundry worker having worked at Donsco, Inc., Wrightsville and was a dinner server at Willow Valley Retirement Community. She enjoyed crafts and dogs.
Carol is survived by three sons: Wayne L. (Michael) Woodward; Scott W. (Rebecca) Adams and Clarence "Butch" (Tonia Hoffman) Tome, Jr.. Two daughters: Tammy Adams and Wendy S. Serrano. Two brothers and two sisters. Eleven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one brother.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 31 South Eighth Street, Columbia on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Scott Davis, officiating. Interment in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Friends may call from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. To send an online condolence, visit: WorkmanFuneralHomes.com
