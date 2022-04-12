Carol Lee (Luttringer) English, 83, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born Tuesday, November 8, 1938, in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of the late Leo A. and Mildred G. (Grace) Luttringer. She was married to Anthony J. English. Anthony died in December of 1987.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Hershey Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
