Carol L. Brown, age 74 of Paradise, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at the Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Harry B. Brown who passed away on October 25, 2018. Born in Georgetown, she was the daughter of the late John M., Sr., and Hannah Gilbert Keene.
Carol was a member of the Georgetown United Methodist Church. She loved animals and was very involved with the ASPCA. In her free time, she loved doing cross stitch, jigsaw puzzles, and going traveling with Harry.
Surviving are 5 children: Mike, husband of Wendy Johnson Brown of Muskegon, MI, Rhonda Mellinger, companion of Chuck Stoudt of Stevens, PA, Kelly, wife of Jim Atchison of Michigan, Randy Brown, companion of Kimberly Nichols of Bart, and Wendy Brown, companion of James Rusco of Muskegon, MI, 13 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and 4 siblings: Arlene K. Ross of Paradise, Samuel B. Keene of Lancaster, Janet E. Ream of Elizabethtown, and Robert L. Keene of Smoketown. She was preceded in death by 2 grandchildren, and a brother, John M. “Jack” Keene, Sr.
A graveside service will take place from the Georgetown United Methodist Cemetery, 1070 Georgetown Road, Paradise, PA, on Friday, October 29th at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carol’s honor to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929. shiveryfuneralhome.com