Carol L. Bower, age 78, of Nottingham, PA, passed away at her home on Monday, January 4, 2021. She was the wife of Barton K. Bower, with whom she celebrated 54 years of marriage. She was born in Biloxi, MS, daughter of the late Cecil & Dorothy Copeland Langley.
She was a member of Encounter Church. In the past she received a Master's degree in chemistry from the U. of Wisconsin, and she worked for Forest Products Laboratory of Wisconsin. She had taught students at Delaware Technical College and last at Day Spring Christian Academy for 20 years. She was also a Tupperware sales person.
Carol enjoyed being involved in prayer groups, book clubs and was a member and past president of the Wakefield Lions Club.
Surviving besides her husband are 2 sons: Lawrence husband of Nancy Bower of Glenside, PA, Geoffrey husband of Jennifer Bower of Hilo, Hawaii and 4 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister Dorothy Stehberger.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
