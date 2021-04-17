Carol Koelsch Shank, 75, of Brethren Village, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at UPMC Lititz, PA. She was surrounded by her family. Born in Scranton, PA, Carol was the wife of James H. Shank. They celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary on July 31st. She was the daughter of the late George W. Koelsch, Sr., and Margaret Hughes Koelsch.
Carol graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and worked for Raymark Industries, Electron Energy and Fulton Bank. She was a member of Calvary Church, where she volunteered in the nursery.
Cooking was one of her many passions. Carol enjoyed their annual trips to North Carolina, where she was the main cook for family and friends. Taking cruises with her husband and going to the ocean were special times she shared with Jim. Carol enjoyed working in the sewing room at Brethren Village. She read the Bible daily and participated in Bible studies. Due to her compassionate and caring nature, Carol helped others. Spending time with her grandchildren brought her the most joy.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Lattig, wife of Jerry, Cape Coral, FL, three sisters, Elizabeth Ann Walker, Lititz, PA, Marjorie Crystle, Lancaster, PA, and Nancy, wife of David Nefzky, Sacramento, CA. Carol was predeceased by a brother, George W. Koelsch, Jr. Also surviving is one granddaughter, Danielle Lattig, two step grandchildren, Ann Lattig and Heather Whitt, and three step great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Carol's Life Celebration at The Chapel at Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Chaplain Dana Statler officiating. Interment will take place at the Lititz Moravian Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Chapel of Brethren Village on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The Good Samaritan Fund of Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Please join the zoom link to view the service at https://bv-org.zoom.us/j/95133399930?pwd=VEV3VS9RZHZBVOZzRThTbmRWNnRNZz09. Meeting ID: 95133399930/Passcode:140492.
