Carol A. Keen, 75, of Lancaster, passed January 16, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care. Born and raised in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Julius W. and Frances C. (Rottmund) Joline.
Carol is survived by her husband of 57 years, Michael Keen, her children; Donna Barnes (Darryl) of Mount Joy, Ronald Keen (Jeanie) of Anthem, AZ, and David Keen (Kay) of Millersville, 5 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Joline (Ginny), her sisters; Nancy Schmitt (the late Joseph), and Cynthia Hohman (Robert), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's memory are encouraged to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org/donate, the Humane League of Lancaster, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. E., Lancaster, PA, 17602, or to Hospice & Community Care at 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave a condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
