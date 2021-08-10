Carol Jean Walter, age 82, formerly of Fairfield, CT, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Greenwich Hospital in CT. Carol was the daughter of J. Charles and Janet Virginia Walter. She was born May 13, 1939, in Coatesville, PA, and raised in Christiana, PA as the first child in a large family of five girls and two boys. In her early years, Carol proudly graduated as a National Merit Scholarship finalist at Scott High School in Coatesville, PA. She attended Bucknell University and received her Bachelors of General Studies Degree in the evening program at the University of Connecticut in 1982.
Carol is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Higgins of Thornwood, NY, and Dan Higgins of Bedford, NY. In addition, four sisters and two brothers survive her: Ezetta Walter of Lancaster, PA; Gretchen Walter Pinkerton of Bradford Woods, PA; Janet Walter Bratton of Christiana, PA; Letitia Walter Haythorn of Aiken, SC; J. Charles Walter, Jr. of Lampeter, PA; and George Walter of Christiana, PA. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Kyra, Madison, Brinton, Callie and Anna.
Carol had a great love for family and when a family member was in trouble, she was always thinking about how she could help. She enjoyed playing tennis, golf, pickleball, and horseback riding (especially her mare Bonnie). She loved bird watching and gardening around her home in Fairfield, CT, which she had only vacated this year to move to a retirement village, Atria, in RyeBrook, NY. A Yankees superfan, she never missed a Yankees game on TV.
Carol spent her career in Human Resource Administration and was a critical part of closing the Smith Corona corporate offices in New Canaan, CT. In addition, she worked at Purchase College, the Scarborough School, and Terex Corporation.
A family gathering of her sons' families and her siblings and their families will be announced at a later date. Memorials in Carol's memory can be forwarded to The Higgins Family, 10 Hobby Farm Dr., Bedford, NY 10506. Shiveryfuneralhome.com
