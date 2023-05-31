Carol Jean Bruner, 77, of Coatesville, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Lancaster Medical Center. She was born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Ann Mihara.
Carol Jean was a chemist for Esschem Company. she was a graduate of Haverford High School, Class of 1963 and Beaver County College, (now Arcadia), Class of 1969. She was a very active member of Messiah Lutheran Church, the American Chemical Society for 50 years, founding member of the Science Council and LEPC statewide and Delaware.
She is survived by one daughter: Patricia (Patrick) Gravelle, and one son: Jeremy L. (Shannon) Bruner. Four grandchildren: Shawn, Ian, Aeryn and Elizabeth. She was preceded in death by one daughter: Diane L. Bruner.
The Memorial Service will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church, 46 West Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335 on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 1:30 P.M. with Pastor Timothy H. Knauss, officiating. The Visitation will follow the service.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Messiah Lutheran Church. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »