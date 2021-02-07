Carol Jane Burrows Wenger 1934-2021

Carol Jane Burrows Wenger was born on June 16, 1934 and passed away on February 1, 2021 at the age of 86. She was the oldest daughter of Dorothy and Stanley Burrows and grew up in Strasburg, PA. Carol graduated from McCaskey High School and Millersville State Teacher's College with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. She was a nursery school teacher for several years.
Carol married the love of her life, James Oliver Wenger, in 1956. Four days before she passed away, they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary! Carol was a partner in running the Strasburg Pharmacy, the business that she and her husband owned and operated, for 22 years. Carol also coached members of Weight Watchers for many years, after she became a lifetime member herself. She played in the Bell Choir at Highland Presbyterian Church in Lancaster, where she was a longtime member. And she was a lifelong member of PEO, Philanthropic Educational Organization. Their purpose was to raise money to provide educational scholarships for deserving young women.
Carol was also a homemaker and devoted mother to their four children: Susan Sarginger (m. Richard), Michael Wenger (m. Amber Cilley), MaryLou Nelson (m. Timothy), and the late Thomas Wenger, who passed away in 2009. Their family of 6 raised miniature poodles and traveled frequently to Block Island, RI, Ocean City, MD, Rehoboth Beach, DE, Lake George, NY, and Disney World in Florida! After raising their children and selling their pharmacy Carol and Jim traveled to Alaska, California, Hawaii and many parts of Europe. They enjoyed cruising on many river boats!
Carol collected Hummels, porcelain dolls, and handbags. But the thing that brought Carol the most joy in her later years was spending time with her 7 amazing grandchildren: Laura Leonard (m. Matthew), Melissa Sarginger, Zachary Sarginger (m. Jordan), Kristine Scicchitano (m. Nicole Paiva), Kaitlin Scicchitano (m. Jesse Schaeffer), Andrew Wenger, and Matthew Wenger. Carol and Jim attended countless football games, soccer games, dance recitals, track meets, basketball games, and Boy Scout events to support and cheer for their beloved grandchildren. Carol was also blessed with 4 wonderful great-grandchildren; Harrison and Silas Leonard, and Eleanor and Bo Sarginger.
Carol is survived by a sister, Betty McCoy (m. William), and a step brother, Dr. Robert Mayhew (m. Connie). She was predeceased by a step sister, Margaret Keyser (m. Rev. Edward), and a step brother, Charles Mayhew (m. Virginia.) Carol also has numerous nieces and nephews.
This big, wonderful family will love and miss Carol forever, but we know she is reunited with Tom and we will all see them again one day!
Due to COVID restrictions, Carol's life celebration will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in her name to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude or The National Alliance on Mental Health/Suicide Prevention https://nami.org/About-NAMI/Donate-to-NAMI
