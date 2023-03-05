Carol J. Graden, 86, formerly of Mount Joy, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Paramount Senior Living Lancaster. Born in Cortland, NY, she was the daughter of Anna Ballenger. Carol was the wife of the late Richard W. "Dick" Graden who passed away on July 13, 2021.
Carol retired from the former AMP, Inc. working as a technician. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Mount Joy.
Carol is survived by two sons, Michael "Mike" Scott, husband of Maggie of Corpus Christy, TX and James "Jim" Bloom of Royalton; three grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one great step-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by a son, Randy Bloom.
A memorial service honoring Carol's life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 47 West Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 12 PM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 11 AM to 12 PM. Interment will follow at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Elizabethtown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church (address above). To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com