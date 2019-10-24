Carol G. (Grain) Martin, 78, of Lancaster, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at Luther Acres surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Phoenixville, PA to the late Alice (Boyle) Winter and Edward Grain.
Carol was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church. Following graduation from Millersville University, she went on to teach in Lancaster City schools and later ran a daycare in her home for over 30 years. Carol dedicated her life to children and her family. She cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren, especially family game nights. She was also an avid member of the Cub Scout and Boy Scout programs for 40 years.
She loved to cook and bake for her family and friends and was a talented seamstress. Her sassy personality and kind heart will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Carol is survived by her children: George Young; Suzanne Boyd, wife of David Ruhl of Lancaster and Brian Martin, husband of Traci, of Lancaster; her grandchildren: Drew Young, Carley Young, Ashlee Boyd, Ryan Boyd II, and Alex Ruhl; 1 great-grandchild; 2 nephews and 1 niece. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her brother Edward Grain, Jr.
Friends and family will be received on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 1PM-2PM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. A Memorial Service will be held at 2PM.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cub Scout and Boy Scout Troop 4, Bethany Presbyterian Church, 25 North West End Avenue, Lancaster PA 17603.
