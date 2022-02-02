Carol F. Horning, 75, of New Holland, died on January 31, 2022 at Maple Farm Nursing Center in Akron, PA, where she resided since early January after a several month struggle with cancer.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Lester W. and Mildred Wenger Groff. Carol was the wife of Donald M. Horning, with whom she celebrated their 56th anniversary in the Fall of last year.
Carol stretched the expectations of her upbringing by pursuing college and graduate school while her children were still in school, commiserating along with them about teachers, tests and grades. The faith of her family shaped a life filled with music. As a teen, she and two friends formed the Teen Tones trio, performing at Youth For Christ events in the early 1960s and later with her daughter, Jeané at church, weddings and other events. She taught her own children and many others the love of singing by leading the children’s choir at Neffsville Mennonite Church, where she was a member since her teens.
Carol is remembered for her generous spirit, the joy she derived from giving gifts, and her classy wardrobe. Her understated confidence made an impression on many friends and colleagues. A well-rounded athlete, she was competitive in golf and tennis until the onset of her illness last summer. Her many friendships, some from childhood and others just recently formed, demonstrated the special attraction that all who got to know her felt.
A graduate of Millersville University (B.A. and M.S.), she pursued a career in counseling, walking alongside many clients as they faced the challenges of life. Her passion to help her clients extended up to the time she entered the hospital in early November, arranging for them to get the care they needed from another counselor.
She is survived by her husband Don, son Chad M. Horning (Michelle) of Goshen, IN, and daughter Jeané D. Hershey (Lyle) of Brownstown, PA, brother Lynn J. Groff (Dorothy L.) of Dauphin, PA. Preceding her in death are her parents and sisters Joan Amand (Lowell) and Lucille G. Huber (John R. (Jack)). Carol was adored by her four grandchildren Marshall and Annika Hershey, and Dylan and Eva Horning.
The family thanks all the staff of Hospice and Community Care and Maple Farm Nursing Center for the loving care provided to Carol during the last weeks of her life.
A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on March 5 at Neffsville Mennonite Church, 2371 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, with a visitation to follow. The family asks you to consider wearing a mask as a gesture of goodwill and compassion for all who attend.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Samaritan Counseling Center, 1803 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, www.scclanc.org. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.