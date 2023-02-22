Carol E. Mays, 69, of Lancaster, passed away after a courageous battle on February 16, 2023. Born and raised in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence, Jr. and Betty Jane Bisking, and was the loving wife of the late Jerry Mays, Jr. for over 49 years.
Carol was a Penn Manor graduate of 1971. She worked at St. Joe's, Lancaster Regional, UPMC in Lititz until her retirement in 2021. She loved spending time with family especially her great-grandsons. Carol was a member of St. Philips Catholic Church, GBU and Millersville Auxiliary #7294.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Tammy L. Mays of Lititz, and Jeremy M. Mays, husband of Elizabeth Fisher of Lancaster; granddaughters, Samantha Mays, and Kylie Mays; great-grandsons, John & Jacob; and siblings, Lawrence Bisking, Sharon Frey (Robert), Brenda Zander (Richard), Raymond Bankus (Dawn Roberts), and Joseph Bankus, as well as extended family.
The family will receive guests on Monday, February 27, 2023, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, from 10 AM to 12 PM, with a service thereafter. Please omit flowers and consider memorial contributions to Susan G. Komen, komen.org
