Carol E. (Johnson) Henson, 62, of Millersville, PA passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Hilltown, PA she was the daughter of the late Phyllis (Hampshire) and Clarence Johnson. She was the beloved wife to Steven R. Henson, Sr., with whom she celebrated over 38 years of marriage.
Carol was an active member of Grace Baptist Church in Millersville, where she served on the AWANA and Ladies Ministries. She received her bachelor's degree in education from King's College in Briarcliffe Manor, NY. She was employed at TFC Global and was also a home school mom and evaluator. Carol was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking, camping and road trips.
She was a talented seamstress but most of all she cherished spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Steven R., Jr., Benjamin C. and Abigail L. Henson; and her brother Peter Johnson. She was preceded in death by her sister Janet Newell.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6:30 PM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Grace Baptist Church, 121 Walnut Hill Rd., Millersville, PA 17551. Family and friends will be received following the service. Interment will be private at Masonville Cemetery, Millersville, PA.
To leave an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »