Carol E. Anspach, 83, of Lancaster, PA, died at Moravian Manor on Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Paul E. and Kathryn Mengel Anspach. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert E. Anspach.
Born in Leesport, PA, she received her undergraduate degree from Kutztown University and master's degree from Penn State University in 1967 in Art Education. Carol was a well-known local artist who taught at Conestoga Valley and Manheim Central High Schools. Handmade jewelry was a passion of Carol's and when she left teaching, she worked primarily as a jewelry artist. In her later years, she expanded her repertoire to include photography.
For over forty years, she organized the Regional Scholastic Art Awards Exhibition and later the Young Artists of Lancaster Exhibit. Her volunteer efforts gave thousands of student artists an opportunity to exhibit and receive recognition for their work. Under her direction, Lancaster County established a reputation for excellence in art education based on the number of award winners from the region in National Scholastic Art Awards Competition every year. She was a tenacious believer in the value of education in the arts, and her legacy continues in the artists whose creativity she supported over the years. She held memberships in the Echo Valley Art Group and the PA Guild of Craftsmen.
She was the organist and choir director at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church for 14 years, and was known in the community for her excellence in music.
She is survived by her cousin William Anspach and his wife, Christine of Getzville, NY, and their sons Jason, of Torrance, CA, his wife Karen and their daughter Gabrielle (who was the first girl born into the Anspach family since Carol) and Erik, of Paris, France and his partner, Phillipe Holtzwarth. Erik recalls Carol sharing her love of European travel, as well as encouraging him in the arts. She is also survived by her godson, Matthew Walton of Toronto, Canada, his wife Abby and sons, Soren, and Auden. Matthew shared her love of music, and she enjoyed seeing him passing this on to his own sons.
There will be a Private Graveside Service at Leesport Cemetery in Leesport, Pennsylvania.
Because of her extraordinary and passionate contributions to the Arts, memorial contributions may be sent in Carol's memory to the art organization of your choice.
