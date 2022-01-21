Carol Dorothy (Rightmire) Stroble, 83, of Elverson, passed away on January 17, 2022 in Tower Health Reading Hospital. Born in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Dormar D. and Dorothy May (Foulkrod) Rightmire. She was the loving wife of the late Willard Merton Stroble, with whom she married on June 29, 1957 and shared sixty two loving years of marriage until the time of his passing on October 8, 2019.
Carol was a graduate of Williamsport High School. She had worked in childcare. She attended Ephrata Community Church and enjoyed quilting, watching children and was a great prayer warrior.
Carol is survived by her daughter; Robin L. Stroble, an aunt; Dora Tuttle and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by a son; William Dormar Stroble, who passed away in 1981 and brothers; Calvin Rightmire and Gerald Rightmire.
Memorial contributions may be made in Carol’s memory to Ephrata Community Church,
A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W Main Street, New Holland, PA 17557. There will be a time of visitation held for two hours prior to the time of service. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 11:30 AM at Barbours Cemetery in Plunketts Creek Township, PA 17701.
