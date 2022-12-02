Carol D. Ritter, 73, of Lancaster, (AKA Dida) daughter of the late Arthur and Doris (Kelley) Schneck, Emmaus, PA became an Angel in Heaven with the Lord on November, 29 2022. She passed at home after a long illness of Neuro Degeneration. She was a loving and devoted wife of Douglas Ritter, sharing 52 years of marriage. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children Jeffrey and Kelley (wife of Keri Kirsch), grandchildren Maya & Gavin Kirsch, siblings Dale Schneck and Debra Stephenson. She was preceded in death by a brother Donald Schneck.
While a mother and homemaker she was invaluable in assisting her husband in business as Golf Shop Manager for over 30 years at Meadia Heights Golf Club Lancaster PA. Before coming to Lancaster in 1973 she was a graduate of Goldey Beacom College in Wilmington, Delaware and was employed there by Winterthur Museums.
Golf was a big part of her life for her traveling to the Dominican Republic, Hawaii, Mexico, Jamaica, Pebble Beach, Hilton Head, Portugal, Bermuda, Arizona, and other destinations with friends. So beautiful was the Dominican that she visited countless times, daughter Kelley was married there at Altos de Chavon.
Her greatest joys later in life was being with her grandchildren, so she was also known as Dida. She loved watching their many activities growing up. In other sports, the Eagles demanded her attention every time they played.
A celebration of life memorial service For Carol will be held at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA on Monday, December 5th at 12 p.m. with Pastor Mark Thiboldeaux officiating. A visitation will precede the service from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Graveside services will be private with the immediate family only at Emmaus Moravian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, online donations can be made at CurePSP.org, Floor 2, 1216 New York, NY 10117-2402
To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com