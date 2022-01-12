Carol D. Bollinger, 70, of Manheim, died peacefully after a long courageous battle with cancer on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Clyde H. and M. Grace Longenecker Wolgemuth. Carol was the loving wife of P. Eugene “Gene” Bollinger and they would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Carol’s birthday, May 13, 2022. Carol worked as an Administrative Assistant at Hoffman Seeds Incorporated, Landisville; she continued her career in administration, working in the offices for Wolgemuth Auction LLC, Leola, and then retiring from Penn Township Lancaster County Municipal Government Office. She was a faithful and active member of Grace Church of Lititz. Carol was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, and had a deep and abiding passion for her beloved family. Carol loved to spend time with her nine grandchildren. She enjoyed family get-togethers, sleepovers, attending 4-H and FFA livestock shows, and sporting events that her grandchildren participated in. She and Gene enjoyed traveling throughout the years.
Surviving in addition to her husband Gene, are two daughters: Tracy wife of Ryan Zimmerman, and Amy wife of Jason Minnich, all of Manheim, a son, Derick husband of Bonita Bollinger of Hellam, nine grandchildren: Tyler, Eric, and Drew Zimmerman, Leah, Kayla, Laura, and Jacob Minnich, Jase, and Ethan Bollinger, a sister: Sharon wife of Nevin Rentzel, five brothers: Richard husband of Cheryl Wolgemuth, Robert husband of Mary Wolgemuth, Dale husband of Lois Wolgemuth, Dennis husband of Denise Wolgemuth, and Leo husband of Lori Daly. Preceding her in death is a brother-in-law, Robert Bruckhart, and a nephew, Jerel Bruckhart.
Services for Carol will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Chiques Cemetery, Manheim. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Carol’s memory to: Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com