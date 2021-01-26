Carol C. Brufke, 89, of Willow Street, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021.
She was the wife of the late Dr. Edward F. Brufke who passed away in 2015. Born in Chicago, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Jeannette Zuber Curtis.
Carol was a middle school teacher for 40 years, teaching math and science at St. Patrick's Catholic School in Carlisle as well as other parochial schools in her career. She was loved by her students and she loved them, and remained in contact with many of them in recent years.
She was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lancaster, where she volunteered at the church for many years. She was also a faithful supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Carol is survived by her children: Dr. Jeanne B. Wallace of Dallas, TX, Ted Brufke of Philadelphia, and Chris A. married to Dr. Randy S. Haluck of Lititz; her grandchildren: William B. Wallace married to Erin, Bethanie L. Wallace, Martha E. Brufke married to Michael Breininger, Juliagrace, Sarah , and Caroline Brufke, and Katherine and Madelyn Haluck; and by her great-grandchildren: Beau and Evelyn Wallace.
Services will be private due to Covid concerns, but family and friends may watch the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 9:30AM via the church's website at stmaryslancaster.org.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Carol's memory to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; stjude.org. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com