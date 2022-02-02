Carol B. Weaver, 79, formerly of Camp Rodgers Road, Ephrata, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Fairmount Homes where she was a resident since 2017. She was the wife of the late F. Roy Weaver who died in 2008. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Dorothy Wolfe Bast.
She was a member of Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church where she sang with the choir, taught Sunday school, served as an Elder and Clerk of Session, and was a member of the Women’s Circle.
A graduate of Kutztown State College, she was an art teacher, homemaker and farmer’s wife.
Surviving her are two children, Emily Ann wife of Donald H. Welk, Jr. of Strasburg, Fred C. husband of Tammy Balthaser Weaver of Ephrata; 5 grandchildren, Justin (Abigail) Welk, Ben Welk, Leah Welk, Madison Weaver and F. Hayden Weaver; 1 great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church, 4833 Division Highway, East Earl, PA on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Krisana Poontajak officiating. Interment will be in Mellinger’s Lutheran Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service.
Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made in Carol’s memory to Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church, 4833 Division Highway, East Earl, PA 17519. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller with Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, Quarryville, PA. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »