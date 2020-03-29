Carol Aurand, 88, formerly of Bloomsburg, PA, of 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, died on March 21, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy, PA after battling ovarian cancer for the past year. She was the daughter of the late Dr. Charles and Edith (Watts) Lyons. Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Donald L. Aurand, on April 4, 2010.
She graduated from Millville High School in 1949 and from Thompson Business College, Harrisburg, PA. Carol was employed at Evangelical Community Hospital as a Medical Secretary when her husband served in the U.S Army. She followed him to Barstow, California where she worked at the Marine Corps Supply Center.
Carol was an active member of the Millville Christian Church for 65 years. She served as President of the Christian Women Fellowship, and in her earlier years, taught Sunday School. After moving to Bloomsburg, she attended the First English Baptist Church.
Carol and her late husband were members of the Danjo Wheelers Square Dance Club in Danville for 24 years, and traveled throughout the United States to attend National Square Dancing Conventions. They danced with the Nugget Squares in Fairbanks, Alaska. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and had the privilege of visiting all 50 states, Europe, South America, Israel, and Egypt. She enjoyed playing golf, bridge, and mah jongg. She also enjoyed hosting parties in their Millville home.
Carol is survived by a son, Joel Aurand and his wife Gail, St. Louis, MO; twin daughters, Margo and her husband Dr. Willard Kile, Bloomsburg, PA and Marilyn Aurand, Landisville, PA. Four granddaughters, Kelsey, Bethany, Charis,and Hope. Four great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. Carol is survived by a sister, Yvonne Ryder, McKinney, Texas and one brother, Jon Lyons, Lancaster.
Due to health concerns of the coronavirus, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Remembrances can be made in memory of Carol to Hospice and Community care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 247 Main St., Landisville PA.
