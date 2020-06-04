Carol Ann Taleff, 75, a resident of The Middletown Home, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 in the home.
She was the older daughter of the late George and Barbara (Podnar) Taleff and is survived by a sister, Mary Louise G. Taleff of Middletown and a cousin, Dr. Nadine Vukovich and her husband, Jon Hall of Mechanicsburg.
A native of Steelton and a graduate of Bishop McDevitt High School, where she was valedictorian of her Class of 1963. Carol began studying the violin at the age of 6, at the encouragement of her dad, who also played the violin and was her first teacher.
Carol continued her musical studies of the violin and viola, earning both a Bachelors and Masters Degree in Musical Performance from the Catholic University of America in Washington, DC.
For almost 40 years, Carol was a successful private violin and viola teacher in the Harrisburg and Lancaster areas. She also performed in various musical ensembles and orchestras in the regional area throughout her career.
As a dedicated teacher, Carol coached and encouraged all of her students, especially those who showed a talent and interest in either or both stringed instruments, some who continued with musical careers of their own.
Carol enjoyed the friendship of a group of CUA Sisters, who kept up her spirits throughout her illness, with special thanks to Barbara (Poon) Fenwick, who visited Carol weekly and kept her up-to-date on the news of the other friends who also visited her on occasion.
Grateful appreciation is given to the staff at The Middletown Home for the good care they gave to Carol throughout her stay and to the Eucharistic Ministers from Seven Sorrows of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Middletown for her spiritual care. (In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either The Middletown Home or Seven Sorrows in Carol's name).
With consideration to CDC Guidelines, friends and former students are invited to a Graveside Service for Carol at Holy Cross Cemetery, 4200 Derry St., Harrisburg on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Ted J. Keating, her Pastor, officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Wiedeman Funeral Home Cremation Services.