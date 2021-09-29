Carol Ann Stewart Thompson Strong

Carol Ann Strong felt that she was the luckiest person. She was loved as a child, had two passionate and fulfilling marriages, raised two young boys who became accomplished and loving adults, and cherished the joyful company of her grandchildren and many friends. Carol was playing bridge only days before she died quietly on September 22, 2021, in her sleep, at the hospital after a complicated fall. She led her life on her terms, with dignity and grace, with an adventuresome spirit and an elegant style.
On February 20, 1928, Carol Strong was born in Minneapolis, MN, to Jessie and Donald Wallace Stewart. She spoke fondly of growing up with her brother Donald and about riding a horse to school. Carol graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1949 with a degree in medical technology. She was a member of Chi Omega sorority. In college, Carol met Kenneth Frederick Thompson, whom she married in 1949. Together they raised their two boys, Rick and David. Ken was president of New Holland Machine Company and later retired from Sperry Rand, as vice-chairman. They lived in Lancaster, PA, where Carol was a member of the Junior League, and in Rye, NY. As a family, they enjoyed many adventures, including sailing, skiing, golfing, and traveling worldwide. While living in Rye, they were members of Apawamis Country Club and American Yacht Club. Carol also enjoyed being a member of the Garden Club of America and volunteered at the United Hospital. Ken Thompson died in 1987.
When she was least expecting it, she rekindled her friendship with Jack Strong, who was also widowed. They discovered they had much in common and were married in 1990. The couple enjoyed living in Lancaster, PA, Naples, FL, and Boca Raton, FL. They were members of the Lancaster Country Club and Pelican Bay Club. After 24 years of marriage, Jack died in 2013. Just before his death, they had moved to Marbella in Pelican Bay in Naples. The people at Marbella became Carol's closest companions. She played bridge three times a week, chaired the Marbella library, and enjoyed many dinners with her neighbors. After his death, Jack made Carol a celebrity at Marbella by arranging to have flowers delivered to her every week in honor of their love. The flower delivery was a cherished event amongst this close-knit community.
Carol was an avid reader. She was curious about others and listened with compassion and spoke honestly. Carol took pride in her Scottish heritage and Minnesota roots. An open liter of Woodbridge chardonnay lived in her refrigerator door - she was always ready for a glass of wine with friends and family. Carol had a distinguished and infectious laugh that spread joy. She embraced technology and was texting with her grandchildren in her 90's. Carol was passionate about being Episcopalian and appreciated being reflective and peaceful when attending her two churches: St. Thomas in Lancaster, PA, and Trinity by the Cove in Naples. The world lost a kind, loving woman. All those who knew and loved Carol Ann Stewart Thompson Strong are better for it.
Carol Strong is survived by many. Children: Richard Stewart Thompson and his wife, Gail Thompson; David Frederick Thompson and his wife, Linda Thompson. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren: David Scott and Lauren Thompson and their children, Ginna and Adalie Thompson; Kimberly and Michael Pogue and their children Reagan and Andie Pogue; Grant Thompson; Matt Thompson. Stepchildren and families: Jeffrey Strong and his daughter Molly Strong; Sidney and Debbie Strong and their son Dylan Strong; Tracy Strong and Mark Lacko and their children Hannah and Jeff Lacko; Susan Strong and Bob Pohl and their children Olivia and Caitlin Pohl; Amy Strong and her children Marcello and Isabella Martinoli.
